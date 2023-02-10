Douglas N. Comings Sells 500 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) COO Douglas N. Comings sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $20,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,864.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Brinker International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Brinker International stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.67. 1,021,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,640. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $44.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average of $31.49.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.25. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Brinker International from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Brinker International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brinker International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.18.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 51,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth $1,147,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

