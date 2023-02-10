Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.87-1.93 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95. Douglas Emmett also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.87-$1.93 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Douglas Emmett from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Douglas Emmett from a hold rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Shares of NYSE:DEI traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.15. 1,743,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,081. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average is $17.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $34.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 138.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEI. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

