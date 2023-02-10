DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $6.19 Per Share (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) – Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for DoubleDown Interactive in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.19 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for DoubleDown Interactive’s current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s Q2 2023 earnings at $6.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $27.08 EPS.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.13 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a negative net margin of 72.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.90%.

Shares of DDI opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.97. DoubleDown Interactive has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDI. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in DoubleDown Interactive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,876,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,754,000 after purchasing an additional 51,007 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at $883,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the second quarter valued at $149,000. 9.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

