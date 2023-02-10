Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 258,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $80,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,935,000 after purchasing an additional 28,157 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,414,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $941,140,000 after purchasing an additional 319,545 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,399,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $545,450,000 after purchasing an additional 67,291 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,626,000 after buying an additional 84,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 9.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 429,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $167,546,000 after buying an additional 35,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of DPZ opened at $354.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.55. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.41 and a 1 year high of $448.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $359.00 to $351.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $393.58.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Articles

