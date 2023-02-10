Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Doman Building Materials Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Doman Building Materials Group to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Doman Building Materials Group to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Doman Building Materials Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.75.

Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance

Doman Building Materials Group stock opened at $5.68 on Monday. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $6.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.60.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. engages in the distribution and trade of construction materials. It operates through the Distribution and Forestry segments. The Distribution segment involves the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products. The Forestry segment includes timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, harvesting and trucking operations, and value-added services.

