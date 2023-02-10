Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DLTR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $170.81.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $149.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.52. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $124.76 and a 1-year high of $177.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,409,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,857,000 after buying an additional 1,026,482 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after buying an additional 747,162 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,152,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,952,000 after buying an additional 579,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,592,000 after buying an additional 548,597 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

