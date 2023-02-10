Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL) Trading Up 0.2%

Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL – Get Rating) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €42.50 ($45.70) and last traded at €42.50 ($45.70). Approximately 1,259 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 21,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at €42.40 ($45.59).

Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €41.93 and a 200-day moving average of €41.42.

About Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT produces and sells cutting machine tools worldwide. It operates through Machine Tools and Industrial Services segments. The company's Machine Tools segment offers turning machines, such as universal turning machines to turn-mill centers; vertical and horizontal production turning and multi-spindle machining centers; 5-axis milling centers; ultrasonic, lasertec, and additive manufacturing products; and selective laser melting in the powder bed, as well as software solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.