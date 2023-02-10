Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 200.0% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.21.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.9 %

DFS opened at $114.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Discover Financial Services

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Featured Articles

