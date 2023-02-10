Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock Position Decreased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $5,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Diodes in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Diodes in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Diodes by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Diodes by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 28,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $2,445,373.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,374.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Diodes news, SVP Evan Yu sold 6,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $613,570.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,947,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 28,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $2,445,373.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,374.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,427 shares of company stock worth $7,740,722 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Diodes Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIOD. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

DIOD stock opened at $94.40 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.52 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $496.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Profile

(Get Rating)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.