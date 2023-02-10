Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $660-670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $728.43 million. Digital Turbine also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.15-$1.20 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Digital Turbine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Digital Turbine from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley downgraded Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Digital Turbine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

APPS stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.19. 788,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,934. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.38. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $55.68.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.67 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 7.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 528.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 331,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,048,000 after buying an additional 278,513 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth approximately $336,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 29.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 256,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 58,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Digital Turbine by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 142,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

