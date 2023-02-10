Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Downgraded by Oppenheimer to “Market Perform”

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Digital Turbine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Digital Turbine Stock Down 24.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.96. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $55.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.67 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 7.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 14.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth approximately $519,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 64,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in Digital Turbine by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 73,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 9,961 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

