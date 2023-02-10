DigiByte Reaches Market Capitalization of $157.82 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 9th. DigiByte has a market cap of $157.82 million and $14.96 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 10% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,843.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000373 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.23 or 0.00422037 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00015369 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00095622 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.89 or 0.00699626 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.35 or 0.00578181 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000042 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004571 BTC.
DigiByte Profile
DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,007,795,843 coins and its circulating supply is 15,982,303,652 coins. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
