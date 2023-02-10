Dialight (OTCMKTS:DIALF) Stock Price Down 19.9%

Dialight plc (OTCMKTS:DIALF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 19.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.80. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Peel Hunt cut Dialight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Dialight Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.33.

About Dialight

Dialight Plc is a holding company, which engages in the applied light emitting diode technology business. It operates through two segments: Lighting and Signals & Components. The Lighting segment develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for hazardous and industrial applications. The Signals and Components segment develops, produces, and supplies status indication components for electronics OEMs, together with niche industrial and automotive electronic components and highly efficient LED signalling solutions for the traffic and signals markets.

