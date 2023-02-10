DHI Media (TSE:WIL) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform Market Weight at National Bank Financial

DHI Media (TSE:WIL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for DHI Media’s FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

DHI Media Stock Performance

DHI Media (TSE:WIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$126.70 million for the quarter.

