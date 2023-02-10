dForce USD (USX) Price Hits $0.98 on Major Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $163.01 million and $15,512.07 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00004469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.37 or 0.00421787 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00028945 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015240 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000851 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00017714 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000415 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About dForce USD

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,578,621 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99871983 USD and is down -2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $7,268.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

