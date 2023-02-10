DeXe Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $99.58 Million (DEXE)

DeXe (DEXE) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. DeXe has a market cap of $99.58 million and approximately $14.40 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeXe has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeXe token can currently be bought for $2.73 or 0.00012594 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.02 or 0.00434196 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,226.82 or 0.28756475 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.01 or 0.00448008 BTC.

About DeXe

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork. DeXe’s official website is dexe.network. DeXe’s official message board is dexenetwork.medium.com.

DeXe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 36,472,596.70465014 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 2.6952221 USD and is down -7.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $13,873,747.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeXe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeXe using one of the exchanges listed above.

