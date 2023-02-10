DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.27%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

DexCom Trading Up 10.6 %

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $11.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,795,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,167. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.40 and its 200 day moving average is $101.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.43. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $134.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 215.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of DexCom to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.59.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $4,822,940.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,117,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $4,822,940.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,117,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at $7,572,230.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,876 shares of company stock worth $12,562,898. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $420,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 796 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 356.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,688 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

