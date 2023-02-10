Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
DVN has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.67.
Shares of DVN opened at $60.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.35 and its 200-day moving average is $65.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $79.40.
Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.
