Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

DVN has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.67.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $60.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.35 and its 200-day moving average is $65.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $79.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

About Devon Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,574,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,180 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,242,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,386,490 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $331,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562,584 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,267,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,640,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.