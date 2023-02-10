Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Trading 4.6% Higher

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $63.26 and last traded at $63.09. 4,494,249 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 7,323,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.30.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.80.
Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.
