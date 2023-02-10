DeversiFi 1-Day Volume Hits $1,571.21 (DVF)

DeversiFi (DVF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One DeversiFi coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00002895 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DeversiFi has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. DeversiFi has a market cap of $62.68 million and approximately $1,571.21 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.51 or 0.00434296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000108 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,260.75 or 0.28768559 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.96 or 0.00450133 BTC.

DeversiFi Coin Profile

DeversiFi was first traded on March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The official website for DeversiFi is deversifi.com/token/tokenomics. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeversiFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

