Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €206.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €206.00 ($221.51) price target on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DB1. UBS Group set a €200.00 ($215.05) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($225.81) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €167.00 ($179.57) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €195.00 ($209.68) price target on Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($198.92) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Deutsche Börse Trading Up 1.8 %

ETR DB1 opened at €169.35 ($182.10) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of €135.80 ($146.02) and a one year high of €180.00 ($193.55). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €165.31 and its 200 day moving average price is €167.01.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

