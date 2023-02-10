Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €23.00 Price Target for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($24.73) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($25.81) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.90 ($34.30) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.50 ($47.85) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €32.50 ($34.95) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($37.63) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

FRA:FRE opened at €28.93 ($31.11) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($64.69) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($86.02). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €27.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is €24.94.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

