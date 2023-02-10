Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target to $58.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.96% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BWA. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.10.
BorgWarner Stock Performance
Shares of BWA opened at $47.95 on Friday. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $50.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45.
Insider Activity
In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $255,100.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of BorgWarner
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 81,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 53,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 25,989 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Infini Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.
About BorgWarner
BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.
