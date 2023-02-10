Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target to $58.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BWA. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.10.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA opened at $47.95 on Friday. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $50.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $255,100.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 81,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 53,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 25,989 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Infini Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.