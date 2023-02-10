Desjardins Weighs in on Royal Bank of Canada’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) – Equities researchers at Desjardins reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, February 6th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.89. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $12.70 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$153.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$138.40 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$144.92.

RY stock opened at C$139.25 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$116.75 and a 52-week high of C$147.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$132.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$128.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$192.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.59.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.71 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$12.57 billion for the quarter.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.33, for a total transaction of C$539,651.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$777,187.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 44.85%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

