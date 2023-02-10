Dero Price Reaches $4.38 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 10th. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $4.38 or 0.00020056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $58.21 million and $130,710.86 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,846.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.38 or 0.00422568 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015306 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00096819 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.66 or 0.00712036 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.34 or 0.00591627 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004567 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,277,111 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

