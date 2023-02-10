Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Shares Bought by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) by 173.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,975 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DENN. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Denny’s by 50.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on DENN. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

DENN stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. Denny’s Co. has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $16.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.66.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Verostek sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $93,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,036 shares in the company, valued at $372,746.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Denny’s news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 5,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $69,551.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Verostek sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $93,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,746.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

