Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $39.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average of $33.78. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 46.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $219,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,720 shares in the company, valued at $348,887.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.3% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 521,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.5% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 52,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 270,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 26,535 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

