Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($96.77) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DHER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($104.30) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($73.12) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €80.00 ($86.02) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €85.00 ($91.40) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €69.40 ($74.62) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Delivery Hero Price Performance

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €48.21 ($51.84) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is €47.31 and its 200 day moving average is €43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.19. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €23.88 ($25.68) and a fifty-two week high of €103.65 ($111.45).

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

