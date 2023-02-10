DeFiChain Price Down 14% Over Last 7 Days (DFI)

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One DeFiChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00002574 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFiChain has a market capitalization of $284.16 million and $2.22 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain launched on May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 784,881,510 coins and its circulating supply is 510,738,161 coins. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeFiChain’s official message board is blog.defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Blockchain is a decentralized blockchain platform specifically dedicated to enable fast, intelligent, and transparent decentralized financial services, accessible by everyone, everywhere.Running on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, it features proven security and immutability by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The platform also features unparalleled high transaction throughput for all transactions, and reliable decentralized governance, on and off-chain.The DeFi Foundation is located and incorporated in Singapore as a company limited by guarantee (resembling a foundation structure). The foundation is led by highly experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp (chairman), and U-zyn Chua (CTO).”

