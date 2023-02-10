DeepOnion (ONION) One Day Trading Volume Tops $233.02

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 16.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 9th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $897,676.92 and approximately $233.02 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0392 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00112942 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.19 or 0.00224527 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00063254 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00063168 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004475 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000414 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000173 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,892,653 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

