Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.20) Per Share

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 8th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria anticipates that the company will earn ($2.20) per share for the year. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.18) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.53).

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %

DAWN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27.

Insider Activity at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $228,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,250,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,578,383.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $228,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,250,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,578,383.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,486 shares in the company, valued at $25,992,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,412 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

