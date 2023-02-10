Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Short Interest Down 71.8% in January

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 71.8% from the January 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAIO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 209,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 38,579 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Data I/O by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 272,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Data I/O by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 307,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 12,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAIO traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.37. 2,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,844. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60. Data I/O has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $38.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

