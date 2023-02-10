Darktrace (LON:DARK) Given “Buy” Rating at Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Darktrace (LON:DARK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 520 ($6.25) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.21) price objective on shares of Darktrace in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Darktrace Stock Performance

LON:DARK opened at GBX 246.43 ($2.96) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.29, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Darktrace has a 1 year low of GBX 198 ($2.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 560.80 ($6.74). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 267.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 343.07. The company has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.07.

Insider Transactions at Darktrace

Darktrace Company Profile

In related news, insider Poppy Gustafsson bought 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.70) per share, for a total transaction of £108,000 ($129,823.30).

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

Featured Articles

