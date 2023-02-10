Dan Binowitz Sells 9,999 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $24,897.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 196,822 shares in the company, valued at $490,086.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dan Binowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $25,897.41.

On Friday, February 3rd, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $27,997.20.

NYSE LDI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.17. 831,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,813. The company has a market cap of $682.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.71.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $274.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.45 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 24.85% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LDI shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.57.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HST Ventures LLC grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 324,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 61,224 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13,530 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 54,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

