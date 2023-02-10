Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUYGet Rating) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.62 and last traded at $16.71. Approximately 15,435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 24,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Societe Generale upped their price objective on Daimler Truck from €36.00 ($38.71) to €40.00 ($43.01) in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Daimler Truck Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average of $14.35.

Daimler Truck Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

