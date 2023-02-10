Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Trading 0.3% Higher

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.44 and last traded at $17.35. 83,588 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 451,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.29.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.44.

Get Daikin IndustriesLtd. alerts:

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Daikin Industries,Ltd.

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioner and Refrigerator, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioner and Refrigerator segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.