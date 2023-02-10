Dacxi (DACXI) Price Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days

Dacxi (DACXI) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. During the last seven days, Dacxi has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Dacxi has a total market cap of $11.06 million and $132,827.38 worth of Dacxi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dacxi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dacxi Token Profile

Dacxi’s launch date was July 31st, 2021. Dacxi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,535,828,988 tokens. Dacxi’s official message board is dacxi.medium.com. Dacxi’s official Twitter account is @dacxicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dacxi’s official website is dacxicoin.io. The Reddit community for Dacxi is https://reddit.com/r/dacxi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dacxi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dacxi is a fintech company pioneering crowd finance, with a mission to change the lives of everyone through new wealth opportunities.”

