DA Davidson Weighs in on Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Lakeland Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lakeland Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $88.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.10 million.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $19.52 on Friday. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $20.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.46. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBAI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 461.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 128.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 198.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

