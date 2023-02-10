DA Davidson Raises Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target to $39.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Criteo Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $36.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.02. Criteo has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $36.76.

Insider Activity at Criteo

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Criteo

In related news, insider Ryan Damon sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $117,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,491.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Criteo news, insider Ryan Damon sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $117,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,491.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $96,009.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,550,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,899 shares of company stock valued at $511,879 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the third quarter worth $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the third quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 106.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 23.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 59.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

(Get Rating)

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

See Also

