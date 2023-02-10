DA Davidson Cuts OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target to $32.00

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on OneWater Marine from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on OneWater Marine from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

OneWater Marine Price Performance

ONEW opened at $29.21 on Monday. OneWater Marine has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $54.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.14. The company has a market cap of $459.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.33). OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The company had revenue of $397.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.57 million. Research analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $72,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,553,320.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $72,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,805 shares in the company, valued at $15,553,320.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler acquired 5,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $156,092.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,082. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 18,245 shares of company stock valued at $551,180. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 875.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 57.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.