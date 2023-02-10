DA Davidson Comments on Civista Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note issued on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Civista Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CIVB. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Civista Bancshares to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group boosted their price target on Civista Bancshares to $26.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Shares of CIVB stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $339.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.79. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 11.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 279,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 28,158 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 5.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $2,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

