DA Davidson Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Mueller Water Products in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mueller Water Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.85 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $13.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $14.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MWA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 22.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mueller Water Products

In related news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $47,503.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 376,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $47,503.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 376,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $147,539.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,199.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

Further Reading

