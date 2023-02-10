CyberDragon Gold Trading 17.1% Higher This Week (GOLD)

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last seven days, CyberDragon Gold has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberDragon Gold token can currently be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberDragon Gold has a market cap of $2.53 billion and approximately $299,855.76 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CyberDragon Gold

CyberDragon Gold’s launch date was August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CyberDragon Gold is binary-x.medium.com. The official website for CyberDragon Gold is game.binaryx.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

