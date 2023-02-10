CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.07-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $724.00 million-$736.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $725.76 million. CyberArk Software also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.07-0.28 EPS.

CYBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $171.79.

Shares of CYBR stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.09. The company had a trading volume of 291,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.02 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.22. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $180.01.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $73,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 36.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 23.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 32.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

