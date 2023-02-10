CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Raised to $158.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.74% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.22.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of CYBR opened at $145.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -47.02 and a beta of 1.05. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $180.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

