CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $175.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.44% from the stock’s current price.

CYBR has been the topic of several other reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.65.

Shares of CYBR opened at $145.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -47.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.57 and its 200-day moving average is $142.22. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $180.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 480.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

