CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,633,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,279,276,000 after purchasing an additional 96,567 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 20.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,089,112,000 after purchasing an additional 381,275 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515,641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $672,960,000 after purchasing an additional 41,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,473,434 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $715,807,000 after purchasing an additional 49,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $599.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $568.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $523.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $645.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.21.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

