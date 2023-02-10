CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 1,318 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,140 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Adobe by 24.9% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Adobe by 22.1% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Adobe by 8.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,737,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 7.5% in the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,223 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $375.81 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $514.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $347.70 and its 200 day moving average is $347.09. The company has a market capitalization of $172.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.