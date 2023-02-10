CWA Asset Management Group LLC Raises Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,668,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,678,492,000 after purchasing an additional 854,076 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 18.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,264,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $841,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,573 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,082,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $416,733,000 after purchasing an additional 68,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 12.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,978,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,221,000 after purchasing an additional 446,471 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $66,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $66,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.6 %

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.07.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $102.11 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $73.85 and a one year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.91%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

