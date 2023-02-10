CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $367,000 Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEM. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,781,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,076,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,957 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Newmont by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,136,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,392,739,000 after acquiring an additional 260,505 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,602,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,167 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,023,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,034,697,000 after acquiring an additional 917,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Newmont by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 7,683,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,897,000 after acquiring an additional 103,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM opened at $47.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.80. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The company has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.53.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,643,540.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,353,100 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

